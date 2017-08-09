Elakumari Kantilal joins the Opus Board

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 10:45

Opus International Consultants today welcomes Elakumari Kantilal as a non-independent director of the company.

Elakumari Kantilal has held a number of executive positions and directorships across the investment and consultancy sectors, and is a director of UEM Edgenta Berhad.

She currently holds the position of Director of the Investment Division in Khazanah Nasional Berhad ("Khazanah"), the strategic investment fund of the Government of Malaysia. She has been with Khazanah since its establishment in 1994, moving from the position of Senior Manager to Director in 2004.

"We are very pleased to appoint Elakumari Kantilal to the Opus Board. She has significant experience in strategic investment on a global scale that will further enhance the Board’s business acumen and better position Opus to take advantage of the opportunities in all of the markets we work in," said Opus Chairman Keith Watson.

Ms Kantilal holds a Master of Science in Finance and Accounting from University of East Anglia, United Kingdom and a Bachelor of Accounting from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia. She has completed executive education at IMD Switzerland and at Harvard’s Premier Business Management Programme. She is a member of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants.

Her appointment follows the resignation of Mohd Shahazwan bin Mohd Harris.

Opus’ Board of directors now comprises Keith Watson (Chair), Alan Isaac, Dato’ Azmir Merican, Sam Knowles, Low Chee Yen, David Prentice, and Elakumari Kantilal.