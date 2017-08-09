Chamber supports call for firm hand over Queensland protectionism

Wednesday, 9 August, 2017 - 15:13

Wellington Chamber of Commerce supports the call from ExportNZ for Trade Minister Todd McClay to take a firm hand over a Queensland state trade decision, when he meets the Australian Federal Trade Minister in Canberra today.

"New Zealand and Australia have very clear rules and guidance in place under our Closer Economic Relations (CER) agreement," says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

"There is no doubt about the benefits CER has had for both nations, that works towards supporting a seamless trans-Tasman business environment.

"The current policy proposal from the Queensland Government appears to flout the very spirit of the CER commitment, and we urge leaders to ensure there is no discrimination against New Zealand businesses tendering at state government level.

"These weightings discriminate against Kiwi suppliers bidding for procurement contracts, such as our local Wellington IT businesses, and amounts to trade protectionism."

The Queensland Premier has committed to favour Queensland businesses over New Zealand businesses for procurement contracts. From next month, Queensland businesses will receive positive weightings of up to 30 percent when government contracts are being considered, which is contrary to the terms of Closer Economic Relations agreement.