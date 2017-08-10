Best of the energy sector celebrated at Deloitte Energy Awards

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 09:59

Transpower, Venture Southland, Trustpower, ChargeNet, LZ, STOS, GNS Science, Flick Electric, Active Refrigeration and Alan Jenkins were the winners of the 2017 Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards, announced last night. Over 600 people from the energy sector came together and celebrated with the Minister of Energy and Resources, Hon Judith Collins.

Among the worthy winners, Alison Andrew, CEO of Transpower won the inaugural ‘Women in Energy’ award. Alison’s achievements as the first female CEO of the state-owned electricity transmission company included marked improvements in health and safety and support of diversity both within Transpower and in wider industry. Judges said they were impressed with the way Alison has progressed her career with humility, humanity and candour, even when faced with challenges and setbacks.

Flick Electric won Energy Retailer of the Year for its sector-leading customer service survey results and growth in customer numbers over the past year. Flick topped the Consumer NZ survey of energy providers which polled customers on a range of metrics such as overall satisfaction and value for money.

Alan Jenkins, who is currently Executive Officer of the Energy Trusts of New Zealand, was singled out for his outstanding contribution to energy policy over 40 years, and presented an award by Minister Collins. Energy News Editor Gavin Evans says that across his various roles, Jenkins has worked to shape and improve industry processes and structures, always with an eye to protecting the interests of the public - either as taxpayers or as consumers.

David Morgan from Principal Sponsor Deloitte said, "there are some fantastic projects, initiatives, individual efforts and companies being recognised tonight and Deloitte is thrilled to be a part of it".

The 2017 Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards winners are:

Innovation in Energy Award - sponsored by Gentrack

- ChargeNet - Nationwide rapid DC charging network

Community Initiative of the Year - sponsored by PEPANZ

- GNS Science - GeoCamp: Inspiring kids and teachers into science

Young Energy Professional of the Year - sponsored by ABB

- James Tipping - Trustpower

Large Energy User Initiative of the Year - sponsored by EECA Business

- Venture Southland - Wood Energy South project

Health and Safety Initiative of the Year - sponsored by Nexans

- Active Refrigeration - A simple sustainable approach to health and safety

Energy Technology of the Year - sponsored by Callaghan Innovation

- LZ New Zealand - Off-grid hybrid LED street lighting

Consumer NZ Energy Retailer of the Year - sponsored by Jade Software

- Flick Electric Co.

Women in Energy Award - sponsored by Mitchell Daysh

- Alison Andrew - Transpower

Energy Project of the Year - sponsored by Energy and Industrial Group

- Shell Todd Oil Services - Kapuni 3D: A game changer

Editor’s Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Sector - sponsored by MB Century

- Alan Jenkins