Stacey Morrison joins Spark Foundation Board

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 10:15

Spark Foundation, the charitable trust funded by Spark, is thrilled to announce Stacey Morrison as its newest trustee.

A New Zealand media personality for more than 25 years, Stacey is motivated to inspire others, especially in the MÄori community, through the platform that her career in radio and broadcasting has provided. She is an advocate for education and has extensive involvement in the charitable sector.

Supporting learning is where Stacey's passions and the Spark Foundation's objectives converge. Stacey works to champion Te Reo and active learning inside the home and alongside her husband Scotty, has co-authored a book 'MÄori at Home: a guide for everyday families.'

Stacey will draw on her extensive experience in the charitable sector as an Ambassador for several organisations including the children's charity Variety, NZ Breast Cancer Foundation, Water Safety New Zealand and formerly as a UN Goodwill Ambassador.

Spark Foundation Chair Nick Leggett says Stacey's deep-rooted involvement in community causes will be a tremendous asset as the Board works towards unleashing the potential of all New Zealanders through education and generosity.

"The Board looks forward to welcoming the wealth of experience and diversity of perspective that Stacey brings and holds in high regard her passion for connecting with communities and whÄnau," said Leggett.

As a mother of three young children, Stacey is excited to serve on the Spark Foundation Board which has strengthened its focus on education and unleashing the potential of young New Zealanders.

"I'm excited to join the Spark Foundation as I’ve long admired their work and see great opportunities in the path ahead, to benefit Aotearoa whÄnui -all of New Zealand."