Emirates improves NZ-Cairo connections

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 11:00

Emirates, the world’s best airline according to TripAdvisor, will increase capacity on its services to Egypt from October 29 with the launch of four additional scheduled flights every week from Dubai to Cairo.

The four new flights will increase the number of frequencies between the two cities to three each day, and provide direct daily connections each way in Dubai with Emirates’ four daily A380 New Zealand services.

As with the current service between Dubai and Cairo, the new flights will be operated by a 360-seat Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration featuring eight private suites, 42 Business Class and 310 Economy Class seats; adding 1,440 seats each way per week on the route as well as 23 tonnes of additional capacity for cargo per flight.

The additional Dubai-Cairo flight, EK 925, will leave Dubai at 2050hrs and will arrive in Cairo at 2305hrs. The return flight, EK926, will depart Cairo at 0045hrs and arrives in Dubai at 0615hrs.

As with all Emirates flights, Customers travelling to and from Cairo can access more than 2500 channels of visual and audio entertainment on the airline’s award winning ice system, featuring the latest movies, music, audio books and games, as well as family friendly products and services for children, including complimentary toys, kids’ meals and movies, priority boarding for families and the use of free strollers at Dubai International Airport.

In addition to the on-board comforts and products, customers will experience the world famous hospitality from Emirates’ multinational cabin crew while enjoying regional and international cuisine, as well as complimentary beverages. They will also enjoy extra generous Emirates baggage allowance of up to 30kg in Economy Class, 40 kg in Business Class and 50kg in First Class. The additional services also provide more opportunities for members of Skywards, the award-winning frequent flyer programme of Emirates airline, to earn Skywards Miles on their travel.

Emirates started operations to Cairo in April 1986 with three flights a week. Operations have steadily grown with increases in both frequency and capacity between Cairo and Dubai to match customer demand.