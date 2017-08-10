Flick Electric Co. named Energy Retailer of the Year

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 11:16

Flick Electric has claimed the title of Energy Retailer of the Year at the Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards. The three-year-old electricity retailer was recognised for its rapid-growth, innovation and award-winning customer service. Flick recently topped the Consumer NZ customer service survey by a margin of 10 percentage points and was awarded the People’s Choice award for energy retailers on Tuesday.

"Winning Retailer of the Year has topped off an extraordinary few months for the Flick team," says Chief Executive Steve O’Connor. "We’ve won a number of major awards, but to be recognised for being the best in the three ways that matter most to our business - innovation, growth and service - makes this win especially meaningful."

The Deloitte Energy Excellence Awards recognise excellence and achievement across electricity, gas, petroleum and transport energy industries. The NZ Energy Retailer of the Year is an award for the energy retailer with the strongest overall performance in New Zealand for the year. Flick was up against retailers Electric Kiwi and Mercury Energy in this category.

The award is assessed by Consumer NZ members through the results of the 2017 Consumer NZ energy providers' survey and a judging panel comprising Consumer NZ and Energy News representatives.

"So many people didn’t think we would make it past a year, let alone three years, so this win is a reflection of the quality of the Flick model, but also evolving appreciation of what disruptive technologies can do for the electricity market," says O’Connor. "I’m so proud of the business our team has built, that our investors have backed, and that our customers have embraced."

The Flick model gives customers access to the wholesale cost of electricity, which changes every half-hour. Using world-first, personalised online tools, customers have visibility of live power prices, giving them genuine choice over what they pay for the electricity they use. Flick’s innovative model has helped save its customers close to $7 million by giving them the tools they need to keep tabs on the changing price of electricity, and use power when the price is low. Flick remains the country’s only energy retailer to have the ‘Consumer Trusted’ tick.