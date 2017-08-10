Auckland and Wellington accommodation get Lions’ share - Stats NZ

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 11:32

The Lions rugby tour drove strong increases in international guest nights in June 2017, Stats NZ said today.

"The effect of the Lions tour on accommodation was most obvious in the Auckland and Wellington regions. Auckland hosted the only All Blacks test match in June, while fans may have stayed in Wellington between the Hurricanes match on 27 June and the All Blacks test match on 1 July," accommodation statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said.

Compared with June 2016, international guest nights were up 27,000 in Auckland and up 28,000 in Wellington region. The region with the next largest increase was Otago, up 23,000, driven by Queenstown.

Rises in international guest nights in these regions were partly offset by falls in domestic guest nights: down 17,000 in Auckland, 7,000 in Wellington, and 3,000 in Otago.

Nationally, international guest nights rose 14.1 percent to 898,000 - an increase of 111,000. Domestic guest nights rose 2.6 percent to 1.4 million.

The Accommodation Survey collects data for guests staying in short-term commercial hotels, motels, backpacker accommodation, and holiday parks in New Zealand each month. Private accommodation is excluded.

Surge in visitor arrivals from UK and Ireland for All Blacks games

Visitor arrivals from the United Kingdom and Ireland were up 33,900 in June 2017 compared with June 2016, as reported in Lions supporters prop up visitor arrivals.

The biggest spike was for arrivals from the UK in the week started 19 June. The tour began on 3 June with the Lions playing the Barbarians in Whangarei, but the first test match between the Lions and the All Blacks was on 24 June in Auckland.

Card spending increases for hospitality during Lions tour

Nationally, the value of electronic card transactions in the hospitality industry was up $81 million (9.8 percent) in June 2017 compared with June 2016.

For the previous Lions tour in June 2005, hospitality card spending was up $33 million (11 percent) compared with June 2004.

These values exclude cash payments and bookings that were paid for in advance.