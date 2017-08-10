Stonewood Homes clinches three medals at HOY Awards

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 12:28

Stonewood Homes East Auckland walked away with the category, gold and silver award at the Registered Master Builder House of the Year awards 2017.

GIB Showhome Award - Gold and Category Award

PlaceMakers New Home Award $550k to $700k - Silver Award

"We are absolutely thrilled to have gotten the most coveted Category award in the GIB Showhome category. It just goes to show our hard work and commitment towards giving our customers the best in the industry" said Jeff Wilson, Owner of Stonewood Homes East and South Auckland.

This competition, considered by many to be the epitome of building excellence nationwide showcases only the best examples of quality craftsmanship and design vision.

Taking the Category and Gold award in the GIB Showhome Award, this Beachlands show home harnesses the power of two. The palette of white and wood speaks to a Scandinavian influence. The pairing of two gabled pavilions promises privacy between the shared and personal spaces within. The home is deftly divided into two distinct wings. The first houses a classic kitchen flanked by formal and family lounges. The second holds the master retreat with ensuite and three family bedrooms. Two further bathrooms, a laundry, study nook and two-car carpeted garage complete the 233sqm package.

Taking the Silver award in the PlaceMakers New Home Award $550k to $700k category, this beautiful new build in Auckland gazes across the rooftops and canopy to sea views. The spacious, two-storey design makes the most of the outlook and superb solar gain. Warm and bright, four bedrooms, three bathrooms and shared living areas are arranged on 274sqm.

The simple palette of light and dark ensures a modern look. With a pleasant mix of exterior cladding, including warm vertical cedar, the home sits well in its seaside suburb. The exterior shapes and textures create striking street appeal.

House of the Year has celebrated innovative quality building for over 25 years now covering a wide range of house plans and price ranges. Its accolades are not only highly regarded but firmly cemented in New Zealand’s burgeoning building sector.