Aurecon appoints global Transport Planning Leader

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 12:49

Global engineering and infrastructure advisory firm Aurecon has appointed Mieszko Iwaskow as its Transport Planning Leader.

Mieszko’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, with the resilience of infrastructure and the demands of urban growth transforming user expectations and the way transport systems are designed.

Based in New Zealand, Mieszko’s rich industry experience in transport planning, project delivery, team leadership and management effectively complements the breadth and depth of expertise offered by the growing global team of transport planners that he will lead at Aurecon.

"The design of transport systems, and ensuring they integrate with other social and transport infrastructure, is an increasingly complex process which has been significantly disrupted by emerging technologies, unprecedented growth in urban environments and changing expectations of user experience," said Ben Stapleton, Managing Director of Infrastructure at Aurecon.

"I’m extremely pleased to have someone of Mieszko’s experience and reputation on board. He will continue with our focus of partnering with clients to shape innovative transport planning that is centred on building local communities and economies through improved connectivity of people, places and goods."

Commenting that transport is currently in a period of revolution not seen since the start of automobile mass production in the early 1900s, Mieszko said the fusion of emerging new technologies and digital services with transport planning gives unprecedented opportunity to advance how we grow cities and provide transport choices to people.

"This is a particularly exciting period and I am delighted to join the Aurecon team to help build on some of their cutting-edge thinking and be a part of shaping future transport solutions and innovations," he said.

"Having spent the last ten years working in the client sector with New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), I am able to bring some great insights to support Aurecon’s client offering."

His experience in transport planning and delivery leadership roles with the NZTA, included periods leading both the Transport Planning and Project Delivery teams for Auckland and Northland alongside other National and Project Board roles.

While with NZTA, Mieszko also spent a year embedded in the successful Well-Connected Alliance for the recently opened AUD 2-billion Waterview Tunnels project and subsequently led the Transport Agency team responsible for some of the associated Western Ring Route Projects.

As Project Delivery Manager for the Transport Agency in Auckland and Northland in 2015, Mieszko headed up a multidisciplined team of over 60 people delivering over AUD 600 million a year in transport system improvements as part of the New Zealand Government’s Land Transport Programme.