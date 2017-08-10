Reserve Bank recognises Kiwibank Capital Instruments

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has today issued a letter of non-objection in relation to the Kiwibank Bonds that, earlier this year, it considered were not compliant with its capital adequacy rules. This decision follows some changes made by Kiwibank to address the concerns raised by the Reserve Bank.
Kiwibank Chief Executive Paul Brock said he’s relieved that the issue is now resolved. "I’m delighted with this outcome, both for us and for our shareholders who supported us to ensure our capital position remained strong."
In relation to the speculation that will arise around what will happen to the $247 million injection from shareholders, Mr Brock says that’s a decision for them to make. "Decisions on capital composition are a matter for our shareholders and the Kiwibank Board."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.