Chargenet NZ wins a Deloitte Energy Excellence Award

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 16:07

The small and passionate ChargeNet NZ team were ecstatic to win the Innovation in Energy Award at the prestigious Deloitte Energy Excellence 2017 Awards. Founded in early 2015, ChargeNet NZ have worked tirelessly, travelling across New Zealand and internationally to advance the uptake of electric vehicles.

Since beginning, they have grown a nationwide network to more than 50 fast charging stations, as well as developed a revolutionary software package for billing and managing this network.

The team credit their success to collaboration, passion and resilience and are excited to see New Zealand charging into a cleaner and energy independent future by electrifying transport in this great nation.

There are currently more than 4000 electric vehicles on New Zealand roads. By choosing to drive an Electric Car instead of an internal combustion engine, New Zealand drivers cut carbon emissions by 85%. Electric Vehicle drivers also spend around $0.30 per ‘litre’ driving on locally sourced electricity if they charge overnight when the grid has excess capacity.

If you are interested in knowing more about Electric Vehicles, ChargeNet NZ are foundation sponsors for EVworld, the first industry specific Electric Vehicle conference in the southern hemisphere. The conference will be held at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, September 8-9. See https://www.conferenz.co.nz/events/evworld-nz