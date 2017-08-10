Anchor project providing certainty for Christchurch - Property Council

Thursday, 10 August, 2017 - 15:27

The announcement of a $240 million construction contract to CPB Contractors Limited for the Christchurch Convention Centre will provide confidence and certainty for the region according to Property Council New Zealand.

"The announcement will provide certainty for investors, certainty for property developers, and confidence for our hospitality and accommodation suppliers," says Property Council Branch President, Roger Davidson.

"Once opened, the Convention Centre will offer a range of tangible economic and social benefits for the city and create additional jobs in the CBD.

"It is good to see the Government moving forward on a major anchor project that will drive economic growth.

However, Mr Davidson advises that other key projects such as the Christchurch Metro Sports Facility and the Multi Use Arena need to be progressed ahead, to ensure momentum is not lost.

"We mustn’t rest on our laurels and lose the traction that has been achieved to date. There are more projects that must also continue as they will deliver the vital infrastructure needed for a city the size of Christchurch."