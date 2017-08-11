Synlait invests in category management to target growth

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 09:29

Synlait Milk (NZX: SML; ASX: SM1) is investing in category management capability to support increased business development in existing and new categories.

"Building discipline in category management is a crucial step in our pursuit of profitable, and sustainable, growth opportunities," says John Penno, Synlait’s Managing Director and CEO.

"We’re here to make the most from milk. Category management will allow us to continue planning our growth into the most profitable categories, products and customers, and to monitor our progress against those plans."

The move will see category management progress from a shared responsibility to being owned by a dedicated team within Synlait’s Business Development group.

"As the company has grown we have been presented with an ever increasing range of opportunities. We now need a dedicated team that can research, evaluate, prioritise and align resources around the best opportunities to allow us to invest for the future with confidence," adds Mr Penno.

"To date we’ve managed our categories across various teams. Our updated approach puts category management at the front of our organisation and the expertise in the team will further improve how strategy is executed," says Martijn Jager, Synlait’s Director of Business Development and Sales.

The new team will contribute to the development of new products and capabilities, as well as decisions around partnerships, markets, channels and commercial terms.

Dr. Elizabeth Reid has been appointed to lead the team in a new role as Synlait’s Category Group Manager from late August.

With senior global experience from one of the world’s largest dairy companies, Dr. Reid’s career includes roles leading new product development strategies, driving nutritional B2B categories and overseeing global foodservice initiatives.

"Elizabeth will bring the discipline we are looking for, as well as offering unique insights from her deep technical understanding and commercial experience in our existing, and potentially new, categories," says Mr Jager.

"We’re very pleased Elizabeth is joining our team and look forward to welcoming her soon."

Dr. Reid holds a Doctorate in protein chemistry and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) from the University of Canterbury.