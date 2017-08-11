Vodafone embraces NZ's growing diversity with Red Connect

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 10:11

Vodafone New Zealand today announced the launch of Red Connect, a new service designed for Chinese Kiwis, combining dedicated Chinese-speaking contact centre staff, Chinese speakers in key Vodafone stores and an official Vodafone WeChat account.

Vodafone Head of Segment Marketing Delina Shields says, "Chinese speakers represent a growing and important part of our local community, as well as a fast-growing proportion of New Zealand’s overseas visitors. We’re committed to providing a service that recognises their needs, and that includes providing dedicated teams who not only speak Mandarin or Cantonese, but also have a deep-seated understanding of Chinese culture and values."

A key part of Red Connect is an official Vodafone WeChat account. Bespoke content created in Chinese includes product information, a collection of how-to guides and Chinese-subtitled help videos aimed at enhancing the experience for Vodafone’s Chinese speaking customers and improving access to services.

Mai Chen, Chair of NZ Asian Leaders, an organisation dedicated to developing and profiling top Asian leaders in New Zealand, says Red Connect is a welcome addition to the expanding range of services tailored for Chinese Kiwis.

"Some of our members have already trialled Vodafone’s Red Connect service and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It means a great deal to the growing Chinese population in New Zealand that firms like Vodafone are investing in them and focussed on meeting their specific needs."

The Red Connect team has engaged a specialist Chinese digital agency to keep up with the latest Chinese social media trends and to ensure content and services consistently meet the needs of Vodafone’s Chinese-speaking customers.

In store, Chinese customers will see translated signage, advertising and point of sale materials to make it easier to find what they need.

Also in the pipeline is a Vodafone Weibo account which is scheduled to launch later in the year.

The official launch of Red Connect follows a successful pilot programme involving 20,000 existing customers and selected airport business partners.

"When people call our customer services team they expect us to resolve their query as quickly and painlessly as possible. By removing the language barrier for our Chinese speaking customers, we’re aiming to make their interaction with us seamless and enjoyable - it’s all about improving the customer experience and building the relationship," Delina says.

Notes to editors:

WeChat is a Chinese social media app that includes instant messaging and e-commerce capabilities. It is one of the largest standalone messaging apps in the world with over 938 million active users. In 2016, WeChat reached over 10 million official accounts, with a third of users averaging around four hours a day on the app

New Zealand’s Chinese population is expected to grow by more than 80 percent over the next eight years. According to the last Census (2013), 81,483 multilingual people spoke either Northern Chinese (including Mandarin) or Yue (including Cantonese)[1: National Ethnic Population Projections: 2013 (base) - 2038 (update, Statistics New Zealand, 18 May 2017][2: http://www.stats.govt.nz/Census/2013-census/profile-and-summary-reports/quickstats-culture-identity/languages.aspx ]

To celebrate the launch of Vodafone’s official WeChat account, Vodafone is giving customers a chance to be in to win one of 10 Huawei P10 devices when they follow VodafoneNewZealand on WeChat and play the ‘lion dancing game’