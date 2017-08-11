South Port announces appointment of new CEO

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 10:57

South Port New Zealand Ltd today announced the appointment of Nigel Gear as the Company’s new Chief Executive.

Nigel Gear is currently the Commercial Manager of the Port and has also held management positions in Operations, Warehousing and Finance in addition to previous roles within the fuel and meat processing sectors.

Mr Gear will fill the vacancy left by Mark O’Connor who is stepping aside after 24 years with the Port, 18 of which were as Chief Executive.

Chairman, Rex Chapman said "the Company had engaged an external consultant to assist the Board in the recruitment of the new Chief Executive. The position had attracted strong interest from a number of very capable candidates".

"It is a tribute to the leadership of Mark that at the conclusion of this process we have been able to find his successor from within the existing management team".

"Nigel has been with the Company for 23 years in a variety of roles and the Board is delighted that it has been able to promote an internal candidate to this leadership

position".

"Nigel is already well known by our customers and has been part of a very successful management team operating during the Company’s recent period of growth".

"The Board is looking forward to working with and supporting Nigel in his new role".

Mark O’Connor will officially hand over to Nigel Gear on 1 October 2017 but will remain at the Port until early November 2017.