Park Road Post Production a partner in Wolf Warrior 2

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 14:01

The team at Park Road Post Production are toasting the success of another hit movie - this time it’s China’s biggest ever box office success, Wolf Warrior 2.

Dubbed a Chinese "Rambo" story, Wolf Warrior 2 was yesterday confirmed as China’s highest grossing film racking up nearly US$600 million in its first 14 days. It overtook last year’s The Mermaid and pushed this year’s Furious 8 into third place.

The action movie was written and directed by Wu Jing, one of China’s top action heroes, who also plays the title character, a former Chinese Special Forces operative who wages a war against a band of mercenaries.

The film also stars Frank Grillo, Celina Jade, Wu Gang and Zhang Han and has dominated the box office in China since its release last month. According to Variety magazine, it has been the highest grossing film in the world for the past two weekends, beating major Hollywood releases.

Park Road was responsible for the sound editing and mixing on the production.

"All of the team are delighted for Wu Jing and the producers of Wolf Warrior 2," says Park Road Chief Executive Cameron Harland. "We had a world-class team of sound editors working on the dialogue, effects and music edit and then supported that with the sound mix team, led by our own Mike Hedges and his team."

The film’s sound was edited by Chris Ward (dialogue supervisor), Hayden Collow (effects supervisor) and Stephen Gallagher (music editor) and mixed at Park Road by two-times Oscar winner Mike Hedges and Gilbert Lake.

Of particular note for Wellington’s film industry is the growing engagement with China’s vast domestic film industry, which has been supported by the New Zealand Government through the New Zealand Film Commission and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

The project was supported through NZTE’s International Growth Fund, which supports New Zealand businesses to explore new markets, and through the Film Commission’s New Zealand Screen Production Grant scheme for Post, Digital and Visual Effects.

While not well known outside China, the country’s domestic screen industry is enormous, supported by a massive movie theatre network and a keen movie-going public.

Increasingly, Chinese productions companies are tapping into expertise and talent in other countries to support their productions.

"This is the biggest Chinese release we have worked on to date," says Mr Harland.

"Last year, we worked on League of Gods and we are involved in a number of discussions with Chinese productions currently."

Mr Harland said other Weta Group companies such as Weta Workshop have extensive relationships in China. Weta Workshop worked on the 2016 release Great Wall, amongst other projects.