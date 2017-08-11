OceanaGold releases technical report for Haile Gold Mine

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 17:16

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX/ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of an updated National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report ("Technical Report") for the Haile Gold Mine located in South Carolina, United States. The release of the Technical Report follows the Company’s news release dated 26 June 2017 that announced the results of the recently completed Haile Optimisation Study.

The results of the study reflected robust economics of an expanded Haile operation with a 70% increase in mineral reserves, near 50% increase in annual gold production over life of mine, increased mine life and a maiden reserve for the underground operation at the Horseshoe deposit.

The Technical Report has been prepared by qualified persons from, and on behalf of, the Company, and is an update to the previous report for the Haile Gold Mine released on 25 October 2016.

The Technical Report has been filed with the relevant stock exchanges and is also available on SEDAR and the Company’s website www.oceanagold.com.