Public recruitment process to be used for ORC Chief Executive appointment

Friday, 11 August, 2017 - 17:56

Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead announced today that a public recruitment process will be followed to appoint the council’s Chief Executive for the five year period starting this November when the term of the incumbent chief executive, Peter Bodeker, comes to an end.

Mr Woodhead said that under the Local Government Act, it is open to a council to offer a sitting chief executive a two-year extension at the end of their initial five-year term.

"However, Mr Bodeker has advised that he does not seek to have the council consider that option. Rather, he wishes to have the opportunity to be considered for a further five-year term, and has advised the council that he will be an applicant in the competitive appointment process which the legislation requires us to follow."

Mr Woodhead said ORC will be working through the process over the next three months with a view to having a chief executive in place from the end of Mr Bodeker’s current term.