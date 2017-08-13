Flexibility and location key to convention centre success

Sunday, 13 August, 2017 - 08:57

The flexibility and location of the new Christchurch Convention Centre will be the key to its success, Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner says.

The Greater Christchurch Dashboard - Convention Centre looks at the specifications, capacity and benefits of the facility.

"The convention centre will be a world-class boutique venue right in the heart of the city," Ms Wagner says.

"Its curved, flowing design cleverly references Canterbury’s braided rivers and mountainous backdrop, but the real stand out feature is its flexibility.

"Using the auditorium, exhibition hall and meetings rooms, it can host a large international event for up 2000 people or two simultaneous 500-700 person events. The facility will also cater to smaller, local events such as community meetings, balls and weddings.

"The direct economic benefit to Canterbury is expected to be more than $320 million in the first eight years, and $57 million every year after that.

"Research shows Australian delegates spend an average of four nights in an event region and another night elsewhere in the country. For other international delegates, it’s even longer.

"The central city site is close to the Performing Arts Precinct, Te Papa ÅtÄkaro/Avon River Precinct, Victoria Square, the Town Hall, new Central Library and New Regent Street. It’s also within easy walking distance of the Retail Precinct, which is where we want visitors to spend their time and money.

"The convention centre will be the cornerstone of the revitalised central city and I look forward to it opening in 2020."