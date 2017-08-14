Aurecon launches 'Shared Care' parental leave scheme in NZ

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 08:45

While momentum builds in the male-dominated property and construction sectors to improve gender equality, Aurecon’s CEO Giam Swiegers, a member of the Australian STEM Male Champions of Change group, believes the pace of change remains too slow.

"Initiatives such as Shared Care are vital if we are to maintain the momentum in the property and construction sector and retain the innovative STEM talent New Zealand needs to service its growing infrastructure and property industries," he said.

Swiegers, one of the 2010 Male Champions for Change foundation members, helped found the STEM Male Champions of Change group in 2016, together with the company’s Managing Director, William Cox, a Workplace Gender Equality Agency Pay Equity Ambassador Australia.

"Aurecon is proud to institute a Shared Care policy for New Zealand staff and hopes that other large firms in our industry will follow suit," said Cox.

"Our initiative follows freight rail company Aurizon’s move to introduce its own Shared Care scheme in February, encouraging other firms to consider such initiatives."

Shared Care is about giving Aurecon families a new choice when it comes to considering who takes on child care responsibilities within their home. The scheme will provide a financial incentive based on ‘half pay’ for partners to take a leave of absence from work for up to 14 weeks in order to stay at home and raise their child in their first year.

The company’s Shared Care policy provides financial incentive options that support secondary carers to step into primary carer roles. These incentives apply during a child’s first year of life.

"Shared Care will not suit all Aurecon parents and is not intended to encourage mothers to return to work before they are ready," comments Cox. "Rather, it provides a source of financial support for Aurecon primary carers who choose to return to work within the child’s first year. Shared care is inclusive of all families including same sex relationships, and is available to birth parents, adoptive and foster parents."

Gender Pay Equality

To help promote the gender pay equality, that such career breaks so often threaten, Aurecon also provides KiwiSaver/Superannuation both on its paid parental leave, as well as up to 14 weeks of an employee’s unpaid portion of parental leave.

Aurecon believes that supporting secondary carers and fathers to take active roles in the care of children will support women returning to and staying in the workforce, and reduce the career and wealth penalties imposed by career breaks.

Aurecon conducted its first like-for-like pay equality review during 2017 in New Zealand, and now annually, aims to close all like-for-like gender pay gaps and put in place measures to ensure they won’t happen again.

Diversity Works New Zealand Chief Executive Bev Cassidy-Mackenzie says Aurecon should be congratulated on its Shared Care initiative. "One of the practical steps we suggest businesses take to help reduce the gender pay gap in New Zealand is to encourage men to share in the care of their children," she says.

"A financial incentive that makes it possible for both parents to spend time at home in that first year is a great way to do that. As men share more of the responsibility on the home front, women will share more of the higher paid jobs."

"Importantly, Aurecon believes there is not any single initiative that will result in inclusion. To achieve an inclusive workplace, a suite of initiatives need to be enabled which touch many people and are led by our senior leadership team," says Swiegers.

"It is a suite of initiatives such as shared care and restoring gender pay equality which ultimately drives all of our people to feel valued, with a sense of belonging or connectedness. Only then will they will bring their best creativity to support innovation," concludes Swiegers.