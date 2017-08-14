Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Wellington Drive and Alaska Refrigeration in Vietnam deal

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 11:18

Wellington Drive announces exclusive agreement with Alaska Refrigeration for the sales and distribution of its SCS Connect system in Vietnam.

Alaska Refrigeration www.alaska.vn is a refrigeration equipment manufacturer and distributor based in Vietnam, supplying a wide range of appliances for domestic and commercial applications.

Wellington’s CEO, Greg Allen said; "The agreement with Alaska is another indication of the increasing importance of Wellington’s brand and its SCS solutions in the Asia Pacific market. As the profile of SCS has grown with large global soft drink and beverage brands we are seeing increasing opportunities in new countries across the broader food and beverage market. This agreement with Alaska is consistent with our regional partnership model and utilises Alaska’s local knowledge and technical resources to service Vietnamese customers and support our mutual regional growth plans."

Commercial refrigeration systems fitted with Wellington Drive’s SCS Connect refrigeration controller already lead the way in Smarter Cooler technology. Wellington’s SCS platform and Smarter Cooler tool-set provides the commercial refrigeration market with fleet management systems and the data needed to improve the effectiveness of cooler fleets. They offer a beacon management platform and other location based digital marketing technologies to engage and interact with consumers at their point of purchase in front of the cooler.

