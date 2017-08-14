Sports events lift hospitality sales in June quarter

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 11:31

Hospitality sales were boosted with an influx of sports fans and competitors for two major events held in New Zealand, leading to a record increase for the food and beverage services industry in the June 2017 quarter, Stats NZ said today.

After adjusting for price and seasonal effects, retail sales volumes in the food and beverage services industry increased 4.2 percent in the quarter. This sector includes cafes, restaurants, bars, takeaways, and catering services.

"With more than 28,000 people attending the World Masters Games in late April, and the surge of 23,000 visitors from the UK and Ireland, many arriving for the Lions rugby series starting in June, there was an expected lift for food and drink providers," business indicators senior manager Daria Kwon said.

"Accommodation sales also showed the strongest increase in three years, up 6.1 percent, which was reflected by a 14 percent rise in international guest nights in the June Accommodation Survey."

Total retail sales volume rose 2.0 percent in the June 2017 quarter. This followed a 1.6 percent rise in the March quarter.

Retail sales values show record boost in food and beverage services

When the effects of price changes are included, the food and beverage industry also recorded the largest increase in the values series, up 4.6 percent ($117 million). This followed a strong 4.5 percent ($109 million) increase in the March quarter.

The value of total retail sales rose 1.6 percent ($351 million) for the June 2017 quarter. This followed the record dollar value increase of 2.5 percent ($523 million) rise in the March quarter.

In actual terms, the value of total retail sales was $21.3 billion in the June 2017 quarter, up 6.7 percent ($1.3 billion) from the June 2016 quarter.