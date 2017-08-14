Hastings retail trading up 18.8% on last year

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 12:11

The latest Retail Trade statistics from Statistics New Zealand have been released for Hawke’s Bay indicating improved retail sales during the first quarter of 2017. Hastings has enjoyed a whopping 18.8% increase over the same period ending June 2016.

This carries on the upward trend of Hastings’ leading retail growth, upholding retail sales throughout each quarter since October 2015. The region, as a whole, improved with Napier seeing a 0.3% increase on the same period, while nationally the retail spend increased by 6.7%.

This rise in sales illustrates the Hastings retail sector is moving in the right direction and that consumers are spending money with more confidence. Competition from online stores and overseas websites continues to be a concern, but they are not impacting as significantly as previously feared, especially for those businesses with an online presence.

The Hastings retail environment including the attraction of Bay Plaza and the development of the Albert Square and the East side boutique retail environment compliment the national chain high-street environment of Heretaunga Street West. The Big box retail giants on St. Aubyn’s street and the Park Mega centre are strong draw cards for shoppers across Hawke’s Bay.

Susan McDade, General Manager of the Hastings City Business Association says; "Despite the struggles that most of the retail sector has endured in recent years, our Hastings retailers seem to be pulling out all the stops to stay on top, and the figures show that it is paying off. This is a truly exciting time for our city with plans for improving the environment even further cementing Hastings as the commercial powerhouse of Hawke’s Bay. We have a marked increase in interest in the city especially in retail and education which shows the word is out that Hastings is on fire."