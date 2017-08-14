Mortgage Express appoints Sarah Curtis to Kerikeri

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 12:18

Mortgage Express is pleased to announce the appointment of Sarah Curtis, mortgage adviser based in Kerikeri, Northland.

Prior to joining Mortgage Express, Sarah worked in the banking industry for over 12 years, 8 years as a lender and 2 years as a personal manager helping clients purchase homes and set financial goals.

Sarah’s role at Mortgage Express will see her providing advice to clients in the region between Whangarei and Cape Reinga, around residential property lending, residential investment lending, business and commercial property lending, loan restructuring and refinancing, debt consolidation, KiwiSaver home withdrawal, personal loans, HomeStart grant applications, construction loans, bridging finance, and insurance cover.

"Working with Mortgage Express, I’m looking forward to being able to access and approach a variety of lenders for my clients to find the best solution for them," says Sarah.

"I invest heavily in building a rapport with clients, understanding their needs and devising solutions that are tailored to their needs. I strongly believe that building relationships for the long term is the best way to do business."

Sarah Johnston, CEO of Mortgage Express New Zealand, says "Sarah is experienced at helping clients through the KiwiSaver first home withdrawal process, and understands the numerous banking and insurance solutions."