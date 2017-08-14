Sorenson steps in as Enterprise Director of Microsoft NZ

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 12:45

Microsoft New Zealand welcomes Vanessa Sorenson back into the Microsoft family as Enterprise Director. Having begun her career selling Microsoft software, Vanessa is set to return after nearly 20 years with Spark, most recently as General Manager, heading up the Enterprise sales team, managing more than 60 clients.

Microsoft New Zealand General Manager, Barrie Sheers, says, "Vanessa is the perfect addition to our leadership team. Not only does she have outstanding enterprise experience. As important, she comes with a proven track record as a change agent, having navigated Spark through a transformation equivalent to our own. I’m excited to see someone of her calibre continue to lead us into further success."

During her time at Spark, Vanessa navigated a fundamental shift in the business landscape, much more than just a name change, and worked closely with many of the same customers that make up Microsoft’s portfolio.

"Joining the Microsoft New Zealand team who are doing such great work in New Zealand, and globally, is what attracted me to this role. With more than 20 years in the IT industry, I have already worked closely with many Microsoft people and technologies. I can’t wait to get started," Vanessa says.

Vanessa will take over from Microsoft New Zealand Public Sector Director, Jeff Healy, who has been acting Commercial Director in the interim.

"The role of Enterprise Director at Microsoft is critical as we continue to pivot our business to enterprises, big and small, offering world-class cloud solutions. This role is really the business-end, working with an incredibly diverse portfolio of customers to implement the right technology at the right time to take their business to the next level," says Barrie Sheers.