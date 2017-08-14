Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart to launch in NZ this week

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 12:51

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart is opening the doors to its first New Zealand store in the Auckland CBD this week. A grand opening is planned for Friday (18 August). Two hundred tarts will be given away to the first customers. Joint promotions will also be run with other businesses, including Gong Cha.

The Japan inspired international brand has expanded quickly. There are now Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart stores across Shanghai, Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia. The brand also launched in Australia last year with openings in Melbourne, Sydney and Perth.

New Zealand Manager, Marcus Teh said:

"We are excited to introduce New Zealand to the baked cheese tart. Our Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tarts have been a huge hit overseas, with lines around the block in Australia and Asia. Our stores are selling thousands of tarts every day. We’re confident that Kiwis will love the contrast between the gooey, rich centre and the crisp tart base."

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tarts are made using a three-cheese filling and a buttery shortcrust base. They are both sweet and salty, following a traditional recipe from Hokkaido, Japan’s northern-most island, known for producing half of all Japan’s milk and almost all of its cheese.

The freshly baked tarts are extremely versatile and can be eaten in a number of different ways. Some people eat them fresh from the oven, while others prefer them warm or even chilled.

The jam-packed cheese tarts will be sold individually for $4.50 per tart. Customers will also be able to purchase a box of six tarts for $25.20 (saving $1.80). Student societies that are affiliated with Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart will enjoy a special discount, with students able to buy five tarts, and get one free.

New Zealand’s first Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart store will be located at Shop 5, 350 Queen Street, Auckland.

Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart is owned by ST Group, which also owns PappaRich and Gong Cha.