Food safety: Rule redesign to make it easier for businesses

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 13:27

A project which redesigns and streamlines food safety requirements under the Animal Products Act 1999 is underway, Minister for Food Safety David Bennett says.

"This project is to make the rules easier to understand and more accessible for businesses than the current state of play. We want our food safety system to be fit for purpose," Mr Bennett says.

The MPI run project will consider consolidating and simplifying 41 regulations under the Animal Products Act 1999.

"We have a world class food safety system, and to ensure it remains amongst the best in the world we are continuously looking at ways we can improve.

"Industry feedback told us streamlining notices and regulations would help them run their businesses more efficiently, with a greater understanding of expectations keeping their customers."

The redesign is on the back of a Government inquiry which recommended some changes to further strengthen New Zealand’s food safety system.

Targeted industry workshops have will gather feedback to better understand what is working and what is not

Once the workshops have been completed, MPI will develop proposals for changes to the regulations and notices, which will be publically consulted on.

"We are continuously trying to find ways to make it easier for people to achieve and go beyond the world class food safety system.

"So, it is great to support progress which helps them, while continuing to protect and promote New Zealanders health and produce," Mr Bennett says.