Reopening of iconic Mac's Neighbourhood Brew Bar

Monday, 14 August, 2017 - 16:49

How do you keep ahead of the game in a city so passionate about craft beer, local ingredients and trendy bars? You revamp, renovate, and rebrand. And that’s exactly what Neighbourhood Mac’s Brew Bar has done. After years of entertaining the Kingsland locals Neighbourhood will be revealing its new look officially on August 12th.

Overloaded with colour, Neighbourhood resembles an imaginary playground, once inside all seriousness drops away from the outside world, reiterating Mac’s fundamental slogan: Here’s To Interesting. With trendy dive-bars popping up left, right and centre, Neighbourhood yearned to bring interesting back into the bar landscape. The renovated bar space is unconventional; it breathes life into what a bar could be. Neighbourhood is full of vibrant colours and bespoke artwork, inevitably creating an entirely unique space, which welcomes everyone.

New segmented areas include an outdoors non-smoking area, perfect for enjoying laid back evenings around the wood fired pizza oven. On the opposite side, there’s bar leaners and both outdoor areas now enjoy a roof to keep them dry and comfortable whatever the weather. Incredible light fittings and clever interior design helps to create a comfortable, relaxed, family friendly atmosphere inside.

Owner Justin Howse comments, "We’re so excited about reopening! Shutting the doors was a big call while we got the job done, but we hope to bring the Kingsland community back together again and are confident we have improved the local hang-out so everyone will feel at home and can relax in our hood."

Neighbourhood Mac’s Brew Bar has Mac’s beer on tap, serves craft beers, local and international wine, and has an Italian inspired modern pub style menu with a wood fired pizza oven taking centre stage.

Justin adds, "All of our produce is sourced locally and meals are matched with the interesting range of brews from Mac’s - including limited release options."

Loved by locals for it’s casual, yet modern vibe, Neighbourhood is perfect for all occasions, be it Sunday sessions, catch-ups or date-nights. The big screens attract rugby fans, not to mention the quick walk from Eden Park making it the perfect spot for a pre-game meal.

An impressive surround sound system promises plenty of afternoons and evenings in the open courtyard with local and international DJs. Hip Hop legend DJ Hudge with be kicking things off in style at the official opening party for Neighbourhood Bar this Saturday the 12th August.

LOCATION

498 New North Road,â¨Kingsland, Auckland

HOURS

Mon-Sun 12pm-2am

CONTACT

Call: 09 846 3773

www.neighbourhood.co.nz