Accessible Properties aiming for 5000 homes by 2024

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 08:17

Accessible Properties is aiming to grow the number of homes it offers to New Zealanders in need to 5,000 within the next six years.

"We are acutely aware of the pressure for good housing around New Zealand that the Salvation Army’s ‘Taking Stock’ report identifies," says Accessible Properties Chief Executive, Greg Orchard. "Our aim is to provide homes for people with disabilities and people with other housing needs that are not being met by the market.

"Currently, we have 66 new homes planned for construction in Auckland and another 153 in Tauranga and we are looking at a number of other opportunities to continue to grow our provision of warm, dry, secure homes.

"But it’s not just about the numbers," says Greg.

"The things we do are with an absolute focus on the people living in the homes we manage that goes well beyond the interests of a private landlord or property investor.

"We employ tenancy managers to act as community connectors for those who would like to access more community support services or iwi links and we use our expertise to modify homes for an aging population and people with disabilities."

The changing housing needs of New Zealanders means Accessible Properties is reconfiguring its portfolio to better match that need, including increasing its provision of smaller homes, while simultaneously running extensive maintenance and upgrades on properties recently acquired.

"Growing as an organisation means we can provide more people hope in the form of a warm, dry, secure home that enables families to stabilise this aspect of their lives and build a platform for their future," says Greg.

You can read more about Accessible Properties here: www.accessibleproperties.co.nz