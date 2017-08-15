Auckland to host APEC 2021 Leaders' Week

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 08:53

New Zealand will host APEC in 2021, with Leaders’ Week to be held in Auckland from November 8 to 14, Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee says.

"With Auckland also set to host the America’s Cup, 2021 will be a big year for the country’s biggest city," Mr Brownlee says.

"We are announcing the dates as early as possible to provide some clarity for planning, which is already under way.

"APEC 2021 will be the largest event ever hosted by the New Zealand government and is a wonderful opportunity for New Zealand to shine on the international stage.

"APEC will bring world leaders to New Zealand and create significant opportunities to promote our economic interests with trading nations including China, the US and Japan.

"The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing economic region in the world and APEC is its leading economic forum.

"APEC member economies account for almost half of all global trade, and more than 70 per cent of New Zealand’s goods and services are exported to APEC economies.

"It is expected that APEC will attract up to 22,000 international attendees to the 12 significant APEC-related events held throughout the year, with around 10,000 attendees expected for Leaders’ Week.

"While Auckland is confirmed to host the Leaders’ Week, we intend to spread meetings and events across other large cities, including Christchurch, to showcase the very best of New Zealand’s capability, innovation, culture and amazing landscapes," Mr Brownlee says.