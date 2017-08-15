Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Medical Council of NZ Chief Executive resigns

HomeBusiness
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 09:00

Mr Andrew Connolly, chair of the Medical Council of New Zealand, today announced the resignation of the Council’s chief executive, Philip Pigou.

Mr Pigou is to take up the role of chief executive with the Australian Medical Council in Canberra in January 2018.

Mr Connolly said, ‘In the 12 years Philip has lead the Council as chief executive, it has become one of the world leaders in medical regulation.

‘The past decade has seen us lead rather than follow in the areas of promoting good regulation, and the setting standards for both clinical and cultural competence that reflect the expectations of the public, profession and stakeholders.

‘But the most important thing underpinning everything Philip has done, has been his focus on Council’s primary purpose - the protection of the health and safety of the public.’

‘Many of the activities Philip has overseen such as recertification and fitness to practise, have had very real and tangible benefits for patients and doctors alike by improving standards of health care.’

Mr Connolly says the Council will shortly begin recruitment for a new chief executive.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.

Latest Business News

RSS

Most Popular Today

RSS

Personal Finance guides from guide2.co.nz

The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.

Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.

Connect with Voxy

Voxy on Google Plus     Join Voxy on Google+.

 

Credit Card Comparison TablesCompare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.