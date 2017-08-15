Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 12:16

Canberra Data Centres ("CDC") signs contract with Microsoft to deliver hyperscale cloud services from Canberra and announces final investment approval for the 20MW Fyshwick 2 data centre

Infratil is pleased to announce that CDC has entered into a contract with Microsoft to deliver hyperscale cloud services from CDC’s two Canberra based data centre campuses. This will significantly enhance the breadth and depth of secure cloud based services able to be consumed by Government and further strengthens the CDC secure customer ecosystem. Further details are provided in the attached copy of Microsoft’s press release.

Along with other recent contract wins this deployment will take CDC's utilisation of existing facilities to 73%. Accordingly the Board of CDC has approved the development of the 20MW Fyshwick 2 data centre to provision further capacity to support growth. Construction is expected to commence in September 2017 post receiving final development approvals.

Infratil's Underlying EBITDAF guidance for FY18 remains within the range provided in May 2017 ($460 - $500 million).

An operational update will be provided as part of Infratil's Annual Meeting on 24 August 2017.

Any enquiries should be directed to: