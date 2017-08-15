Parnell business wins out over the big banks

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 15:53

In a customer service battle of David versus Goliath proportions a Parnell business has scored the North Island’s highest customer satisfaction rating within the banking industry.

The Auckland central branch of New Zealand Home Loans (NZHL) scored an 83 "net promoter score" or NPS based on the company’s annual survey.

To understand the significance of the achievement the most recent NPS scores for the major banks include: ANZ (0.8), ASB (23.6), BNZ (18.8), Kiwibank (35.1) and Westpac (3.9).

NPS is an index to gauge a customer's loyalty and overall satisfaction with a particular brand. Ranging from -100 to 100, it measures the willingness of customers to recommend a company's products or services to others.

Based on the ratings, the customers are categorised as being either promoters, passive about a product or detractors.

NZHL Auckland Central Business owner Nikki Vercoe says she is absolutely delighted to be honoured with the accolade.

"Hitting the highest NPS score in the North Island is simply awesome and I’m humbled to think that our customers hold us in such high esteem. We have an absolute passion for helping clients, whether it be paying off their home loans faster, refinancing existing mortgages from the banks or in the investment property space."

"At a time when many of people are struggling to make ends it’s great to hear that our customers are actively promoting the value we’re adding in helping them move towards financial wellbeing for life."

The Auckland Central branch of NZHL is not the only one to receive such an accolade with the Canterbury Metro NZHL branch achieving the highest score in the South Island a 70 NPS. The company as a whole achieving a 51 NPS.

NZHL Chief Executive Julian Travaglia says the results are a great reflection of its people first culture.

"With many banks and corporate companies looking at how they can automate and digitalise services to reduce costs, we respect the value of relationships when it comes to our interactions with customer."

"While we totally understand the role of technology in assisting people to keep on top of their mortgage and day to day finances as seen in our new app which is about to be released, we’re all about using it to enhance in-person advice rather than replacing it. Our NPS scores in this latest survey are a testament to this approach."