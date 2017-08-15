Wellbeing of animals is at the heart of good farming - DairyNZ

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 16:39

The well-being of animals is at the heart of any good farming business, says DairyNZ’s animal welfare specialist, Helen Thoday.

"What occurred at Castlerock farm in 2015 is appalling. It’s just not okay for animals to be treated in this manner.

"The farming community around New Zealand will be appalled - they care about their animals, and treat them with care and respect," she says.

"This case of mistreatment is a sad slur on the good reputation of the thousands of good dairy farmers who are committed to providing their animals with a healthy and safe environment, and farming to high standards.

"We welcome this prosecution by Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), and the prosecution of anyone who does not look after their animals.

"Cruel and illegal practices are never condoned or accepted as part of dairy farming."

Ms Thoday adds that the prosecution sends a clear message to anyone with animals to care for them, to monitor their health and well-being, and if they are concerned to ask for help.

"For farmers there are many resources to help manage lameness. In the first instance talk to the vet, and there is a lot of further information on the DairyNZ website."

www.dairynz/animal/welfare