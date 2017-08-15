Government releases Business Growth Agenda Paper

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 17:08

The Government has today outlined new measures to promote a more competitive economy, Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Jacqui Dean says.

"Competition is one of the key drivers of economic success which is why the Government is focused on creating a competitive economy which delivers results and choice for New Zealanders," Ms Dean says.

"The Business Growth Agenda Paper, Promoting Competition, which I am releasing today sets out what actions we’re taking to lift competition for the benefit of New Zealand’s consumers."

The Government has agreed on three broad areas of focus:

- Maintaining the effectiveness of New Zealand’s competition laws and institutions.

- Identifying barriers to competition, and opportunities to promote competition, in specific sectors and across the economy.

- Actively seeking open trade and investment policies which can mitigate the disadvantages of New Zealand’s small size and distance from major markets.

"New Zealand’s competition law and our Commerce Commission are important contributors to domestic competition, and are well regarded internationally and we are continuing to build on that.

"Other recent measures include passing the Commerce (Cartels and Other Matters) Amendment Bill last week which deters anticompetitive cartel behaviour.

"And following a review of the Commerce Act, the Government is progressing legislation to allow the Commerce Commission to undertake market studies to ensure markets are operating effectively," Ms Dean says.

Read Promoting Competition here: http://www.mbie.govt.nz/info-services/business/business-growth-agenda/pdf-and-image-library/2017-documents/promoting-competition.pdf