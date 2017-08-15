Dairy industry body joins GIA biosecurity partnership

Tuesday, 15 August, 2017 - 17:23

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has become the fifteenth and largest industry sector to join the Government Industry Agreement (GIA) biosecurity partnership, Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has announced today.

DCANZ is the national organisation representing the dairy processor and exporters sector, comprised of 11 members responsible for 99% of the milk processed in New Zealand.

"It’s very pleasing to have DCANZ working with the Ministry for Primary Industries and other industry partners on biosecurity," says Mr Guy.

"The dairy industry is a crucial part of New Zealand’s economy, making up over a third of all New Zealand total exports. It is vital we work together to prepare and respond to biosecurity threats.

"The discovery of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis near Waimate is a real reminder of how important biosecurity is to the dairy sector. It’s good practice for all farmers to have an on-farm biosecurity plan.

"As the recent Biosecurity 2025 Direction Statement outlines, biosecurity is a shared responsibility. We need everyone working together sharing their expertise and experience.

"Earlier this year I was proud to announce an $18 million boost to biosecurity in Budget 2017, meaning the total biosecurity budget is now just under a quarter of a billion - the highest ever."

The signing of the agreement was attended by Mr Guy, Trade Minister Todd McClay and representatives of all major dairy companies

Other signatories to the GIA include:

- Vegetables NZ

- TomatoesNZ

- Kiwifruit Vine Health

- Pipfruit New Zealand

- New Zealand Pork

- New Zealand Equine Health Association

- Onions New Zealand

- Forestry Owners Association

- New Zealand Avocado Growers’ Association

- New Zealand Citrus Growers Incorporated

- Potatoes New Zealand

- New Zealand Winegrowers

- Ministry for Primary Industries