Australia's first Smart Cities Awards program announced

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 10:20

Australia’s first national Smart Cities Awards program was announced today at a gathering of industry leaders in Sydney, hosted by the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand (SCCANZ), the peak body representing the smart cities movement in Australia.

Speaking at a smart cities workshop in Sydney, SCCANZ Executive Director Adam Beck, announced the awards program, and the appointment of David Singleton as the program’s inaugural Chair.

"We are very pleased to make this announcement today of our intent to host Australia’ first smart cities award program in 2018. We believe that recognising and rewarding leadership is an important market accelerator, as well as a key platform for sharing best practices," Mr Beck says.

He continued, saying that "SCCANZ is delighted to provide the platform to help promote the best practice achievements of government, the private sector and third sector as our nation enters an important phase of building a thriving smart cities market place."

The development of the awards program categories, nominations process, and judging activities will be overseen by global cities and infrastructure expert, David Singleton. "To say we are excited about the appointment of David as our inaugural awards program Committee Chair is an understatement," Beck says.

For more than 40 years Mr Singleton has been contributing to the advancement of industry practice and government leadership. He has been named five times as one of the 100 Most Influential Engineers in Australia and is a member of Council at Swinburne University of Technology and a Non-executive director at Standards Australia.

"In his roles as Chairman of the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia and Chair of Swinburne’s Smart Cities Research Institute Advisory Board, David brings to our awards program a level of experience in city shaping that is second to none," Beck says.

Nominations for the Australian Smart Cities Awards Program will open in early 2018, with awards categories to cover leadership and governance, analytics and performance, internet of things, social impact and new business models.

Sponsorship of the awards program will open shortly, with enquiries to be made to Adam Beck at adam.beck@anz.smartcitiescouncil.com