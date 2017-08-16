Air NZ hosts inflight gig to celebrate Spotify playlists

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 10:45

Kiwi band Sons of Zion will perform live on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Christchurch today as the airline celebrates the release of its official Spotify profile and playlists.

Sons of Zion kicked the morning off with a 20-minute acoustic set at the Auckland Airport domestic terminal and will play for customers this afternoon on Air New Zealand service NZ547 to Christchurch. The celebrations wrap with a set in Air New Zealand’s domestic lounge at Christchurch Airport.

Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline’s playlists have largely been curated using the most popular tracks on its inflight entertainment system.

"Sharing our most popular tracks on Spotify gives customers an easy way to keep listening to their favourite inflight tunes on the ground.

"Our music selection is one of the most popular aspects of our inflight entertainment offering. It’s not uncommon for customers to ask us for the name of a track they’ve heard while travelling."

Air New Zealand’s official Spotify playlists are available here and will be updated with new tracks every month.