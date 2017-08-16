Air NZ hosts inflight gig to celebrate Spotify playlists

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kiwi band Sons of Zion will perform live on an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland to Christchurch today as the airline celebrates the release of its official Spotify profile and playlists.
Sons of Zion kicked the morning off with a 20-minute acoustic set at the Auckland Airport domestic terminal and will play for customers this afternoon on Air New Zealand service NZ547 to Christchurch. The celebrations wrap with a set in Air New Zealand’s domestic lounge at Christchurch Airport.
Air New Zealand’s General Manager of Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline’s playlists have largely been curated using the most popular tracks on its inflight entertainment system.
"Sharing our most popular tracks on Spotify gives customers an easy way to keep listening to their favourite inflight tunes on the ground.
"Our music selection is one of the most popular aspects of our inflight entertainment offering. It’s not uncommon for customers to ask us for the name of a track they’ve heard while travelling."
Air New Zealand’s official Spotify playlists are available here and will be updated with new tracks every month.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
The latest money guides from authoritative New Zealand sources: Investing, KiwiSaver & Saving, Managing Money, Home Loans, Credit Cards, Tax.
Links will take you to guide2.co.nz.
Join Voxy on Google+.
Compare Credit Cards - Interest rate and fees comparisons for New Zealand banks.