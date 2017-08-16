Demise of Fast Post the end of an era for postal services - E tu

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 10:47

The union for NZ Post, E tu says Post's decision to wind up its Fast Post service signals the end of an era, but also reflects the reality of today's postal services.

E tu Industry Coordinator, Joe Gallagher says the move could mean job losses.

But he says Post has said it intends to redeploy affected posties wherever possible, as business booms for its parcels and logistics business as well as Post's Courier Post service.

"That's where the business is moving," says Joe.

"Fast Post business dropped by 23 percent over the past year. On the other hand, demand has surged for parcel deliveries for customers such as The Warehouse, My Food Bag and Amazon.

"While this means change for many of our 500 postie members, there will be opportunities within the delivery area at NZ Post.

"Post has said it hopes to absorb lost jobs into other areas and we'll be working to ensure that happens. We want to protect full-time, good quality jobs and to keep the vital link which posties provide to the community," he says.