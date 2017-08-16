SCIF 2.0 - better returns, more investors and more capital for startups

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 11:15

Changes to the Seed-Co-Investment Fund are aimed at improving its investment returns while continuing its cornerstone market development role of attracting more investors and capital to the sector, says Richard Dellabarca, chief executive of the New Zealand Venture Investment Fund.

NZVIF established and manages the Seed-Co-Investment Fund (SCIF) on behalf of the government. The $50 million fund co-invests into startups alongside angel groups and networks. The Government today announced a number of changes to how SCIF operates, which will give it more investment flexibility, while moving to becoming self-sustaining over time.

The changes include:

Raising the investment cap in companies to $1.5 million and removing the $250,000 funding round limit.

Removing the cap on how much can be invested alongside each angel group and instead having a notional $1 million minimum level of investment committed to each angel network partner.

Allowing it to be a more active investor, such as determining whether to invest alongside its angel network partner in follow-on investments.

Enabling NZVIF to co-invest with qualified investors, who are not current angel network partners.

Mr Dellabarca said the changes follow a strategic review of the SCIF programme and how it has performed within the technology company eco-system.

"SCIF has helped to catalyse significant growth in the angel sector and investment into startups. Both our and the government’s reviews identified that SCIF needs refining to fit with what the technology eco-system and capital market needs - and, in particular, addressing the capital cap for Series A companies.

"The fund will have more flexibility to support a wider range of start-up investment opportunities, and a more active approach will allow SCIF to allocate more capital to support the most promising companies. It also enables SCIF to be a syndicate partner with qualified investors who are not currently angel partners.

"To date, SCIF’s average annual investment has been $4.4 million. With the changes, the government expects SCIF to invest $40 million over the next five years - an average annual investment of $8 million - meaning more support for the most promising companies, while continuing the fund’s cornerstone market development role of attracting investors and capital into the sector.

"Xero, Rocket Lab, Pushpay, Diligent, Anaplan, Telogis and TradeMe were all startups at one stage and each are now worth over $1 billion - so there is a massive return opportunity for domestic and international investors if the next generation of New Zealand success stories are accessed early enough. We would like to see the wider investment community appreciate the viability of this sector as an investment opportunity which should be part of a diversified portfolio.

"We expect the changes will also help to address the capital gap in the market, with SCIF now able to participate more significantly in later capital raising rounds. This will help more successful startups to get to the stage when institutional investors will be interested in investing.

"While SCIF 2.0 maintains its primary market development role, the changes - particularly raising the cap on what SCIF can invest into any one company over time, and giving more discretion on where it invests and who it invests alongside - in line with more traditional investment funds - are expected to see improved investment returns.

"Under the new settings, we are aiming to move SCIF to a self-sustaining model over time, meaning it will no longer rely on new capital from the taxpayer. Also, if SCIF can demonstrate a good track record of investment success into early stage New Zealand companies, this should engender more capital flowing into this space. Not only will good returns attract more investors to the angel space, it will show entrepreneurs that angels can assist them in creating shareholder value and, ultimately, investment returns in their business."

Mr Dellabarca said that allowing SCIF to invest alongside qualified investors - in addition to the current requirement that investment must be via its angel group partners - will mean SCIF capital is available to a broader range of startups.

"Some very promising companies end up being supported by investors who are not aligned to any angel network. While the angel groups we partner with remain the prime focus, we recognise that there is seed funding sourced by start-ups occurring outside established angel networks. SCIF can now invest alongside qualified investors if they meet certain criteria. This will strengthen the early stage capital markets by giving more companies access to SCIF."

Mr Dellabarca said NZVIF will continue to work with investors to develop best practice investment behaviour, with the aim of ensuring that the best startup prospects receive investment and can develop into successful New Zealand growth companies.