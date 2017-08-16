Literacy Aotearoa appoints Howard Fancy and Jo Cribb to Board

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 11:33

Literacy Aotearoa has appointed Howard Fancy and Jo Cribb to its Board, Te Kōruru, strengthening its capabilities in public policy, NGO accountability and organisation development.

Howard Fancy brings extensive governance, management and public sector experiences to the Board. He has successfully led major policy reforms and organisational changes. He has worked in both small and large organisations and with a diverse range of community and population groups.

His public sector experiences include ten years as Chief Executive of the Ministry of Education, eight years as a Deputy Secretary for the Treasury and roles as Chief Executive of the then Ministry of Commerce and Acting Chief Executive of the Ministry for the Environment.

He currently chairs the Board of Arts Access Aotearoa and is an external member of several public sector Risk and Audit and Advisory committees. He recently completed a seven year term as a Director of Cognition Education Limited and has also been the Executive Director of the independent Motu Economic and Public Policy research institute.

Since leaving the public sector Howard has also undertaken a number of consultancy services for a wide range of organisations. He holds a MComm (Hons) in economics and BSc (Hons) in Chemistry from the University of Canterbury.

Says Howard: "The work that Literacy Aotearoa does to raise levels of adult literacy across New Zealand is really important. I admire the passion and professionalism that it brings to its work. I am looking forward to being a member of a Board and an organisation that is committed to meeting the strategic and operational challenges that are vital to future success."

Jo Cribb has a portfolio career as a director, consultant and researcher. She is Chief Executive of the New Zealand Book Council, a Board member of the Press Council, a Council member of VSA and Chair of the Board of Scots College. She was formerly Chief Executive of the Ministry for Women and a Board member for IHC. She holds a PhD in public policy from Victoria University of Wellington and a PgDip in Management from the University of Cambridge and MA (Distinction) from the University of Canterbury.

Jo works with organisations to develop and execute strategy and find solutions to complex policy and organisation challenges. She has strong links to the Victoria University School of Government, where her research interests include building NGO governance capability. Her doctoral thesis was on NGO accountability and its implications for improving the mechanisms of government contracting with NGOs.

Says Jo: "What I offer to Literacy Aotearoa is wide experience in several fields relevant to its core values and priorities. These include my work in developing programmes and initiatives to promote reading with the Book Council, in supporting development projects throughout the Pacific and in addressing issues of diversity and vulnerability."

Lloyd Davies, Te Kaiwhakahaere (Co-Chairperson) of Literacy Aotearoa, says, "Co-Chairperson Karyn Thin, the members of Te Kōruru and I are all delighted to be working alongside people of the calibre of Jo and Howard. That they have accepted our offer is both humbling and exciting, as it represents a recognition of the past achievements of Literacy Aotearoa and an inspiration for its future."

Jo and Howard take up their appointments from 1 September 2017.