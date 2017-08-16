Kristen Kohere-Soutar appointed to Mercer New Zealand

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 11:51

Mercer is pleased to announce the addition of a new independent non-executive director, Kristen Kohere-Soutar, to its New Zealand Board, with effect from 9 August, 2017.

Martin Lewington, Chief Executive Officer, Mercer New Zealand said he was thrilled to welcome such a talented individual who he knows will make a significant contribution to the Board.

"Kristen is an exceptionally talented individual who will play an integral role in delivering our strategic objectives. Her broad experience in wealth management, together with her in-depth knowledge of investments and long term savings schemes, will enhance our capability to deliver a great customer experience to New Zealanders. Likewise, Kristen’s expertise in governance, regulation and leadership with iwi will complement our existing strengths and provide a different perspective.

"A great fit for our company, Kristen is a firm advocate in recognising the importance we place on excellence and ensuring that we help make a difference in the lives of all New Zealanders."

Kristen, NgÄi Tahu, NgÄti Porou and Rongowhakaata, will join a very small group of mÄori woman to have been appointed to the board of a global professional services and investment corporation. She has a governance and leadership background in the finance and investment sectors starting early in her career with KPMG and Minter Ellison, and later developing a corporate wide MÄori banking strategy for Kiwibank. Kristen is also on the NgÄti Porou Holdings company and held directorships with ASB Community Trust and Aotearoa Credit Union.