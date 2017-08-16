Far North District Council seeks expert to review procurement

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 12:55

The Far North District Council is seeking an independent specialist to undertake a comprehensive review of its procurement processes starting late next month.

The council has advertised the three-month audit nationally on GETS - the Government Electronic Tenders Service - and is asking for appropriately qualified organisations to supply proposals on how they will undertake the review.

The council announced in June that it would conduct an independent review of its procurement processes following a dispute with a local contractor that went to the High Court. When announcing the review, Mayor John Carter said he wanted to ensure that contractors, residents and ratepayers viewed the council’s procurement processes as fair, robust and transparent.

Chief executive Shaun Clarke said that the review should begin late in September and will take about three months to complete.

"As promised, this assessment will be independent. We are asking for proposals from suitably qualified organisations to provide independent professional services. We envisage that well-known and trusted organisations, such as Deloitte or Audit New Zealand, will respond to the Request for Proposals."

He said the review will look at randomly selected council procurements going back to July 2015. "This will ensure that both current and recent contracts are included in the review. The audit will cover procurements from a range of business units and at differing levels of expenditure to ensure a robust, comprehensive assessment."

Mayor Carter said that he is pleased with the progress the chief executive and staff are making, and is confident the council’s procurement review will be robust and transparent.

Proposals for the audit close on Friday 25 August. The review findings will be made public after a report has been delivered to the council.