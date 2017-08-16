Lower costs for food businesses in the Far North

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 12:55

Food businesses like dairies and coffee carts wanting to set-up shop in the Far North now have lower start-up costs.

The Far North District Council has gained accreditation from the Ministry for Primary Industries to verify more food sellers under the Food Act 2014, which means food businesses will not have to pay for expensive third-party verification.

Up until now, the Council has only been able to verify food operators that need a Food Control Plan, such as restaurants, cafes and takeaways.

Now, the Council can verify the likes of dairies and service stations that handle food, but do not make it; food provided for pre-schoolers; businesses like coffee carts selling hot beverages; shops that sell pre-packaged chilled or frozen food; and distributors of food products.

Team Leader - Environmental Health Services Sam Kemp said new food businesses previously had to pay up to $3500 for third-party verification to prove that they complied with the Food Act.

"It was costing them thousands of dollars and there was only one person in the north able to do this verification. The Council can now make this verification process more convenient and less expensive for these businesses," he said.

The Council offers verification for a flat rate of $515. New businesses will also need to apply for registration, at a cost of $180. After two years of consistent, acceptable outcomes from verifications, businesses can move to a less frequent verification schedule, and some low-risk businesses will not need to be verified again.

The Council’s accreditation also benefits existing businesses that must meet new rules under the Food Act 2014 within the next two years. These businesses can get a free mentoring session (if required) and subsequent verification from the Council at the same rate of $515.

The Far North District Council is now working towards gaining credentials to verify more food operations. These will include the growing and packaging of fresh fruit and vegetables; honey extraction and packaging; the making of baked or processed food; and food additive manufacturing and brewers.

Meanwhile, individuals and community organisations selling or providing food for fundraising can qualify for a free, less-stringent registration if they sell food less than 20 times a year.

The Council still needs to be notified about these fundraisers, in case it needs to monitor or trace any food-borne illnesses.

More information and application forms for fundraisers is available on the Council’s website www.fndc.govt.nz under Food Premises and Health Licences.