Vodafone named fastest mobile and fixed network operator in NZ

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 12:47

Vodafone New Zealand has won the 2017 Speedtest Award for the fastest mobile and fixed network speeds in the country.

The Speedtest Award is decided using Speedtest results from Ookla - a popular independent internet testing tool used by millions of consumers in New Zealand and around the world.

To determine the 2017 Speedtest Award winner, Ookla used robust award methodology to ensure variables like location, access technology and ISP sample sizes are fairly taken into account during the evaluation process.

Vodafone Consumer Director Matt Williams said, "Our customers are using more and more data as they live in a connected way, constantly using social media, maps, streaming music and streaming video, and much more. To power those connected lives, having the best data quality connection is essential. That’s why we are working hard for our customers to deliver New Zealand’s leading mobile network. And it’s a great acknowledgement from Ookla."

Vodafone led the field in broadband performance, with a fixed line Speed Score- rating of 48.50 (Mbps).

Vodafone also led in mobile performance, achieving a mobile Speed Score of 32.44 (Mbps) - more than four points ahead of its closest competitor. Its download speed- on LTE capable devices came in even higher at 34.76 (Mbps) - again more than four clear points ahead of its closest competitor.

Vodafone also led the way with a mobile upload speed- of 11.54 (Mbps).

The 2017 Speedtest Award takes historical Speedtest data from the award testing period between January to June 2017. In this six month period more than 2.4 million consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest were completed using fixed line connections, and almost 100,000 on mobile.

Executive Vice President at Ookla, Jamie Steven said, "Ookla is pleased to acknowledge Vodafone New Zealand as New Zealand's Fastest Mobile Network and Fastest Internet for 2017. Their demonstrated commitment to delivering both exceptional mobile and fixed broadband speeds is impressive and a huge benefit to their customers."

The Speedtest Award results are similar to that of independent network testing company, P3 Communications, who earlier this year named Vodafone ‘Best in Test’ in New Zealand.

Each year, Vodafone Plc commissions P3 Communications to assess Vodafone’s mobile network performance against its closest competitors.

In 2017 Vodafone achieved the highest scores in both voice and mobile data services, earning P3 Communications' 'Best in Test' certificate for the second year running.