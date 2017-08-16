SEEK announces new structure for AU/NZ Leadership team

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 13:46

SEEK, Australia's number one employment marketplace, has announced three significant internal hires within its AU/NZ Leadership team including Product Director, Director of Learning and Career Services and the newly created role of Chief Commercial Officer.

The role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) has been introduced to partner with SEEK Managing Director, Michael Ilczynski, in running the AU/NZ business. The new role, responsible for customer and commercial relationships, represents SEEK’s commitment to deliver optimum customer outcomes.

Current SEEK Marketing Director Kendra Banks will be filling the role, whose previous 18 months at SEEK have seen her as a commercial leader who is passionate about SEEK’s customers and the role it can play for them.

Michael Ilczynski said: "We continue to invest in people, product and technology to enhance the value we can give to candidates and hirers in the SEEK marketplace. Having Kendra in the role of CCO will be instrumental in us delivering on this. She is an exceptionally strong operator and people leader, and we are thrilled to have her take on this new role to build on the fantastic work she has been leading through our marketing initiatives.

In addition to Kendra’s appointment, current employee Nicole Brolan has been appointed as Product Director. Former SEEK Product Director Doug Blue has taken up the role of Director of Learning and Career Services, having demonstrated a particular passion for education. SEEK’s Learning and Career Services is an evolution of SEEK Learning. The early-stage business is focused on delivering Education Directory, Career Advisory Services and Enrolment Services products that will deliver upon the needs of students that are currently being unmet.

"Education plays an important role in helping people to achieve their career goals. Doug’s experience working in our Employment business and his intimate product experience combined with his passion for education gives us great confidence in the value he will add to this early-stage business," explained Michael.

Michael added that he looked forward to the breadth, strength and diversity that Nicole and Doug would bring to the ANZ management team.

Nicole Brolan started at SEEK in 2005 and over the past 12 years has had an exceptional career at SEEK. Most recently Nicole held the role of Head of Product for the Web Services Channels where she led a team to optimise the hirer experience.

"I am extremely excited about the fact that the three appointments to the AU/NZ Leadership team were filled internally, and welcome Kendra, Nicole and Doug. This really does underline the career opportunities we continue to provide here at SEEK, our ability to uncover and nurture great talent and the determined focus the business has on creating diverse teams" said Michael.