NZ Post appears to have set up fastpost to fail - Postal Workers Union

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 14:16

By putting up the price of fastpost last month without any apparent commitment to correct its service failures, NZ Post effectively set up fastpost for failure.

Many posties believe the 1 July price increase for fastpost was to discourage the use of fastpost. The company has already cancelled its Saturday and Monday fastpost "off day" delivery.

Some three years ago the union was stunned to hear a senior manager justify the slowing of standard mail to be because the company was "over-servicing" its customers. NZ Post wanted customers to pay more if they wanted mail to be delivered next day, rather than have it arrive as it often had been on the next day at the standard price.

However the company regularly failed to meet its "next day" service promise for the extra cost of fastpost. The Postal Workers Union made regular complaints over four years to all levels of management that fastpost was often taking two to three days to be delivered.

Posties on the company’s frontline are regularly told by upset householders of mail taking too long to be delivered - including fastpost. The company’s own statistics have shown significant fastpost service failures.

While mail volumes are declining with the increase in electronic mail the company is trying to blame the declining mail volumes for service cuts when NZ Post itself is responsible for a continuing pattern of service failures resulting in the public’s loss of confidence in the postal service.

The Postal Workers Union remains committed to an efficient, sustainable, trusted and publicly owned postal service. NZ Post seems to be backsliding on all points and needs to start delivering what the union - and the public - expect.