GLAM role for Callaghan Innovation customer Dexibit

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 15:00

Callaghan Innovation has applauded the success of one of its customers, Dexibit, which today announced a collaboration with London’s National Gallery.

Dexibit has developed a product for galleries, libraries, archives and museums - known collectively as the GLAM sector -to better understand visitor experience. Callaghan Innovation has supported development of the product, which uses Big Data analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) techniques such as machine learning, since early 2016.

The collaboration with the National Gallery is a great accolade for Dexibit, Callaghan Innovation spokesman HÄmi Rolleston says.

"It reflects the value of investing in innovators, which is what we are here to do," Mr Rolleston, General Manager Sectors, says. "We’re here to connect businesses to the networks, capability and funding they need to make their ideas happen."

Using predictive analytics the Dexibit product considers a range of variables such as the weather, school terms and visitor movements to provide GLAM institutions with deeper insights into visitor experience, and future exhibition scenarios. This can help with recruiting visitors and funding.

Callaghan Innovation support was provided through Auckland’s economic development agency, Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), which is one of fourteen organisations across New Zealand contracted to deliver the government’s Regional Business Partner programme. As well as providing access to Callaghan Innovation services, Regional Business Partners connect companies to business capability funding, business mentors, expertise, connections and local business initiatives.

Dexibit CEO Angie Judge says the support from Callaghan Innovation helped them make the leap from big data analytics to machine learning.

"Callaghan Innovation has done such a wonderful job of sharing our vision for the future with intelligent insights for visitor behaviour, and supporting us in rapidly and meaningfully bringing innovative advancements to the cultural sector." Mr Rolleston said Dexibit’s success exemplifies the value of Callaghan Innovation’s approach. "Congratulations to Dexibit, who in relatively short time have found international success. Stepping up to the challenge of technological change is something New Zealand has to do if we are to compete successfully in today’s world."