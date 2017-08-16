Farmer candidates sought for DairyNZ elections

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 15:21

Candidate nominations opened this week for farmer-elected roles on the DairyNZ board and Directors Remuneration Committee.

This year two farmer positions on the Board of Directors are available, along with one position on the DairyNZ Directors Remuneration Committee.

Candidate nominations opened on Tuesday, August 15, and close 12noon Friday, September 8. Voting is held from late September.

Electionz.com returning officer Anthony Morton says the first election for two directors is an opportunity for levy paying farmers to get more involved with leadership of DairyNZ.

"These roles are a chance to contribute to the whole dairy sector, supporting DairyNZ, its priorities and objectives. This is an important governance role which will help shape and influence the organisation’s direction for dairy farmers."

The board consists of five farmer-elected directors and three board-elected directors. This election for the two farmer directors comes as Alister Body and Jim van der Poel retire by rotation. Alister will not be standing for re-election.

DairyNZ’s second election is for a Directors Remuneration Committee member who would join two others in considering and recommending remuneration for directors each year. Chris Lewis is the retiring committee member.

"All farmers paying a levy on milksolids to DairyNZ are eligible to stand for either election," says Anthony.

An information pack outlining criteria and nomination requirements can be obtained from the returning officer (0800 666 033) or online (www.electionz.com/dairynz).

"If more than the required nominations are received, elections will be carried out using the STV (single transferable vote) voting method. Vote packs will be posted on September 25, with all votes weighted by annual milksolids production, for all registered DairyNZ levy payers."

Election results will be announced at the DairyNZ Annual General Meeting in Rotorua on Wednesday, October 25.