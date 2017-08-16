Kaspersky Lab appoints new General Manager

Wednesday, 16 August, 2017 - 17:28

Global cybersecurity company, Kaspersky Lab, has appointed Anastasia Para Rae to the role of General Manager of Australia and New Zealand.

Prior to her new role as General Manager at Kaspersky Lab ANZ, Anastasia Para Rae was General Manager of Datacom and served in the company for almost 14 years in several roles including her recent role as Learning and Development Specialist.

Rae is known for a diverse background of sales, IT outsourcing and operations. She also has strong technical experience in Critical Data Centre hosting and operations, Hybrid Cloud Solutions as well as Telecommunications, Physical Security and Environmental Management.

The new addition to the Kaspersky Lab family adds, "I enjoy shared success as well as individual accomplishments in sales, leadership and general business management."

Anastasia is the first female hire of this role in Kaspersky Lab ANZ.